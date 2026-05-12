Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,831 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $965.85 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $941.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $993.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $909.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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