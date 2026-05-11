Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,001 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,876 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 27,001 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $76.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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