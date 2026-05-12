Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,863 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $302.46 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $347.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,651.20. This represents a 41.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $811,968.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,958.90. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,365 shares of company stock worth $5,861,117 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here