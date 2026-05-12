Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,536 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,288,000 after acquiring an additional 521,180 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE HWM opened at $273.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.22 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.84.

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Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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