Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,780 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,290 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of eBay by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,094,600.60. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $111.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here