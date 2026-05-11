Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 44,213 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $151,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.40.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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