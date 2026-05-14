Seeds Investor LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,954 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Seeds Investor LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seeds Investor LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $298.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.46 and a 1 year high of $300.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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