Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 83,654 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,714 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 83,654 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.33% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 75,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 523,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,410,617.36. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,061,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $922,880.50. The trade was a 53.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 161,130 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,220 over the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $119.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.00.

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Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

See Also

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