Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 19,280 Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $114.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Planet Fitness

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet Fitness previously reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including $0.74 in EPS versus a $0.63 consensus estimate and revenue of $337.2 million versus expectations of $298.6 million. Revenue increased 21.9% year over year, providing a fundamental offset to the legal overhang.

Planet Fitness previously reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including $0.74 in EPS versus a $0.63 consensus estimate and revenue of $337.2 million versus expectations of $298.6 million. Revenue increased 21.9% year over year, providing a fundamental offset to the legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms—including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall Brown & Schwartz, and others—are seeking investors who purchased PLNT shares from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiffs. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. Rosen investor notice

Several firms—including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall Brown & Schwartz, and others—are seeking investors who purchased PLNT shares from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiffs. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors about membership growth, Black Card pricing, same-club sales, and the company’s three-year growth outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Levi & Korsinsky lawsuit notice

The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors about membership growth, Black Card pricing, same-club sales, and the company’s three-year growth outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: Investor notices link the legal claims to a sharp prior selloff after Planet Fitness lowered its 2026 targets and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm. Reports also cite a marketing campaign that allegedly alienated casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership gains during the key first-quarter sign-up period. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld lawsuit announcement

Investor notices link the legal claims to a sharp prior selloff after Planet Fitness lowered its 2026 targets and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm. Reports also cite a marketing campaign that allegedly alienated casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership gains during the key first-quarter sign-up period. Negative Sentiment: The expanding number of law-firm solicitations increases reputational and litigation uncertainty for PLNT. Potential financial damages, legal expenses, and continued investor scrutiny could weigh on the stock even though Planet Fitness is guiding to approximately $3.19 in 2026 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $109.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $231,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report).

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