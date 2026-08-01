Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 249,904 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,249 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 249,904 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $29,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company's stock.

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Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SU opened at $67.22 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Suncor Energy's payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Suncor Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

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