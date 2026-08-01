Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 35,911 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 175.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $436.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $412.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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