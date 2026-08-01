Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,248 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 57,162 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Valmont Industries worth $88,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $587.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $482.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.41 and a 1 year high of $585.71.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Valmont Industries's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,388,475. This trade represents a 22.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John L. Schwietz acquired 208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $486.14 per share, with a total value of $101,117.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,530.88. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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