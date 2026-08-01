Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,395 shares of the bank's stock after selling 15,826 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $38,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 85.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $353,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,619.50. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $5,010,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,014.70. This represents a 22.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 104,145 shares of company stock worth $10,570,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $110.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TCBI opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.37 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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