Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 40,832 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.90% of ICU Medical worth $28,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $58,083,000. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 44,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $387,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $168.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.30. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ICU Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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