Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,089 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 69,226 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 3.01% of Gentherm worth $25,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gentherm Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.68%.The company had revenue of $404.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Gentherm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 36.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 4,700 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $203,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,861.41. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentherm from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gentherm from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gentherm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.80.

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Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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