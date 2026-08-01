Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 157.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,314 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 54,556 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $94,716,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,642 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.59.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $412.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $423.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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