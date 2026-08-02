Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,887 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,952 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.90% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,555,033 shares of the company's stock worth $130,588,000 after acquiring an additional 102,191 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,416,753 shares of the company's stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 803,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,648 shares of the company's stock worth $74,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,183,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,511,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 411.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,170 shares of the company's stock worth $45,047,000 after buying an additional 762,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SKWD alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,516.70. This trade represents a 14.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 8,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $430,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $531,315.96. This trade represents a 44.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.34. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $63.96.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here