Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $22.91 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $387.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $326.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $401.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

More Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Stryker beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for medical devices

Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Stryker expects 2026 organic sales growth and adjusted EPS

Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.”

JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.” Neutral Sentiment: The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction.

The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside.

Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on SYK appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. SYK falls despite Q2 earnings beat

The main pressure on appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, with no purchases and substantial sales over the past six months. This may add to investor concerns about valuation and management confidence, although the trades do not necessarily reflect current operating performance.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here