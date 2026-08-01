Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $23.36 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,602 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Synaptics worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,536,228 shares of the software maker's stock worth $113,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $74,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2,384.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,182 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 901,379 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synaptics by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 814,684 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 671,647 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $149.11. The company's 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Northland Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $41,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,276,009.20. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $1,246,954.61. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. This trade represents a 41.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,484. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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