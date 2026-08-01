Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $25.34 Million Holdings in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,594 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.21% of CACI International worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CACI International by 22.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,494 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CACI International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CACI International Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE CACI opened at $499.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. CACI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.70 and a twelve month high of $683.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $490.52 and its 200 day moving average is $543.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on CACI International from $625.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CACI International from $700.00 to $645.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $609.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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