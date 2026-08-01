Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $45.41 Million Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 103,904 shares during the period. Timken comprises approximately 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Timken worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Timken by 734.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,880,000 after buying an additional 2,012,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,106,000 after acquiring an additional 753,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $47,644,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $44,421,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Timken by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 735,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,865,000 after purchasing an additional 515,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Timken Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $137.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $146.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.Timken's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 197,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,133,923.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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