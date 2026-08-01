Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $47.72 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 67,363 shares during the period. AZZ comprises about 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.28% of AZZ worth $47,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AZZ Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:AZZ opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.98 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $448.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $434.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AZZ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AZZ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AZZ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AZZ from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

About AZZ

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

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