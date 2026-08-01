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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $48.19 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Capri logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill increased its Capri Holdings stake by 92.6% to 2.73 million shares, valued at approximately $48.19 million. Institutional investors collectively own 84.34% of Capri.
  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating, with an average price target of $23.80; recent target reductions include UBS, TD Cowen and Telsey Advisory Group.
  • Capri reported quarterly EPS of $0.22, beating estimates of $0.11, but revenue fell 23.1% year over year to $796 million. Shares opened at $15.96, near the company’s 52-week low of $15.19.
  • Interested in Capri? Here are five stocks we like better.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734,735 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,611 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up approximately 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Capri worth $48,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,527,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $23,784,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Capri by 1,288.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 159,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 147,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,525,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Capri by 567.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 81,089 shares of the company's stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $349,191.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 664.22%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.90) EPS. Capri's revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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