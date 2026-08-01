Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $53.80 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,471 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics accounts for 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.11% of IPG Photonics worth $53,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $321,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 445.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 157,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $178,071.35. Following the sale, the director owned 9,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,945.80. The trade was a 13.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,716 shares of company stock worth $14,277,206. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

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