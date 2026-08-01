Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $62.11 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 416,138 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises about 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.75% of Element Solutions worth $62,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 264,211 shares of the company's stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,524,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,077,000 after buying an additional 174,228 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,883 shares of the company's stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,405,232 shares of the company's stock worth $85,097,000 after buying an additional 123,244 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company's stock.

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Element Solutions Stock Up 3.0%

Element Solutions stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Wolfe Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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