Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $68.16 Million Stake in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,824 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 298,298 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.56% of Mercury Systems worth $68,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 51.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 290,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 161.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 30.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,973 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $184,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,725.48. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard L. Lance sold 9,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $922,780.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,220. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MRCY opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $128.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Mercury Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mercury Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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