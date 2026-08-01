Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $79 Million Holdings in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,297 shares during the quarter. Ingevity comprises approximately 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 3.19% of Ingevity worth $78,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 85.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingevity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NGVT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingevity news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $33,971.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Ingevity Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. Ingevity Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $79.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.41. Ingevity had a return on equity of 284.70% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $312.20 million. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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