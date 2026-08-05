Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.60 Million in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 31.9% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $4,678,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,132 shares of company stock worth $8,489,444. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on nVent Electric from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.79.

View Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $85.72 and a one year high of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here