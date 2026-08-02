Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $16.52 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $559.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.55 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $749.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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