Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $25.83 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,407 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $25,827,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.30% of Cullen/Frost Bankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $209,833,000 after acquiring an additional 236,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,265 shares of the bank's stock valued at $155,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,722 shares of the bank's stock valued at $165,966,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $122,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the bank's stock valued at $108,284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $124,118.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,062.48. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cullen/Frost Bankers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Cullen/Frost reported $2.70 in diluted EPS, up from $2.39 a year earlier, exceeding the $2.55 consensus estimate. Revenue of approximately $608.7 million also surpassed the $589.7 million forecast. Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Cullen/Frost reported $2.70 in diluted EPS, up from $2.39 a year earlier, exceeding the $2.55 consensus estimate. Revenue of approximately $608.7 million also surpassed the $589.7 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Healthy operating trends: Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose 4.3% year over year to $470.1 million, average loans increased 7.4% to $22.6 billion, and non-interest income climbed 9.4% to $128.3 million. Improved credit quality and a record loan pipeline also helped reinforce the growth outlook. Cullen-Frost Q2 Earnings Beat

Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose 4.3% year over year to $470.1 million, average loans increased 7.4% to $22.6 billion, and non-interest income climbed 9.4% to $128.3 million. Improved credit quality and a record loan pipeline also helped reinforce the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: More bullish analyst views: Stephens raised its price target from $169 to $183 and upgraded its stance to “overweight.” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $175 with an “outperform” rating, while RBC raised its target to $176 but maintained a “sector perform” rating. Analyst Price Target Updates

Stephens raised its price target from $169 to $183 and upgraded its stance to “overweight.” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $175 with an “outperform” rating, while RBC raised its target to $176 but maintained a “sector perform” rating. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns remain supportive: The bank declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $1.03 per share, representing an annualized yield of roughly 2.5%, and repurchased approximately $90 million of its shares during the quarter.

The bank declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $1.03 per share, representing an annualized yield of roughly 2.5%, and repurchased approximately $90 million of its shares during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst consensus: Despite the target increases, brokerages collectively maintain an average “hold” recommendation, suggesting that some investors view the recent gains and valuation as largely reflected in the stock price. Average Hold Recommendation

Despite the target increases, brokerages collectively maintain an average “hold” recommendation, suggesting that some investors view the recent gains and valuation as largely reflected in the stock price. Negative Sentiment: Expense growth remains a consideration: Non-interest expense rose 4.2% year over year to $361.7 million, which could limit profit expansion if operating costs accelerate faster than revenue.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.8%

CFR opened at $166.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company had revenue of $608.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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