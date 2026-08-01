Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $26.30 Million in Celanese Corporation $CE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.36% of Celanese as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1,539.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,133,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $235,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 83.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,235 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $143,849,000 after purchasing an additional 993,193 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 21.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,255,000 after purchasing an additional 887,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,689 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $91,056,000 after buying an additional 837,944 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Celanese Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CE opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. Celanese Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celanese from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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