Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $5.26 Million in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,448 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 878.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AME opened at $244.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.24 and a 52 week high of $244.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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