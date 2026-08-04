Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $6.08 Million in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,412 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,688,298 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 141.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 363,651 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 123,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.28. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $100.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $755.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,954,065.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,274,845. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $1,977,191.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,864,092.82. The trade was a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,806. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Further Reading

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