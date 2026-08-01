Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,921 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.98% of National Bank worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 2,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company's stock.

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National Bank Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:NBHC opened at $43.04 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). National Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. National Bank's payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on National Bank from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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