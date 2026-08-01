Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,719 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,131 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.54% of The Ensign Group worth $63,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 480,216.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 57,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.4%

ENSG opened at $178.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average is $183.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-7.850 EPS. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $67,055.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,583.18. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $309,599. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

See Also

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