Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in Crane $CR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,121 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 42,517 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Crane worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Crane by 289,020.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,855,409 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,448,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,993,123 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $552,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $198,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $169,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,961 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Crane Stock Down 0.0%

CR stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.94. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $159.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Crane's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $236.33.

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Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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