Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,047 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 108,767 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after buying an additional 673,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after buying an additional 495,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after buying an additional 308,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.78 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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