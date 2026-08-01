Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in V.F. Corporation $VFC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,805 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 2,465,381 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.46% of V.F. worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,767 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 647,496 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,619 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,635.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,000 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $515,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 336,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,769,858.31. This trade represents a 9.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of 2% or better while maintaining its approximately 8% operating-margin target, signaling expectations for a gradual turnaround across its brands. VF raises FY 2027 revenue outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of 2% or better while maintaining its approximately 8% operating-margin target, signaling expectations for a gradual turnaround across its brands. Positive Sentiment: V.F. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, equivalent to a roughly 2.4% annualized yield at the referenced price, providing ongoing shareholder income. VF shareholder meeting and dividend update

V.F. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, equivalent to a roughly 2.4% annualized yield at the referenced price, providing ongoing shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board, executive compensation and auditor-related proposals at V.F.’s annual meeting, removing a potential governance overhang but providing little direct change to the company’s operating outlook. VF shareholders back board, pay and auditor choices

Shareholders approved the board, executive compensation and auditor-related proposals at V.F.’s annual meeting, removing a potential governance overhang but providing little direct change to the company’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $16 from $18 and maintained an Equal Weight rating, while Telsey reduced its target to $17 from $20 with a Market Perform rating. These targets remain above the referenced trading level but reflect reduced confidence in the recovery.

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $16 from $18 and maintained an Equal Weight rating, while Telsey reduced its target to $17 from $20 with a Market Perform rating. These targets remain above the referenced trading level but reflect reduced confidence in the recovery. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal first-quarter adjusted loss was $0.27 per share, worse than the expected $0.22 loss. Revenue of $1.67 billion exceeded estimates but declined 5.2% year over year, highlighting continued demand and brand-recovery challenges. V.F. Corporation Q1 2027 earnings call summary

Fiscal first-quarter adjusted loss was $0.27 per share, worse than the expected $0.22 loss. Revenue of $1.67 billion exceeded estimates but declined 5.2% year over year, highlighting continued demand and brand-recovery challenges. Negative Sentiment: The earnings disappointment triggered a sharp gap lower, while Truist also cut its price target to $14 from $15 and kept a Hold rating. The combination of weaker-than-expected profitability and multiple target reductions is the primary pressure on VFC today. V.F. shares gap down on disappointing earnings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners raised V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $16.00 price objective on V.F. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut V.F. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. V.F. Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Corporation will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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