Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,179 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 295.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $151.63 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.09. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $166.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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