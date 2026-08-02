Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,909 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,720,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.29% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,278,000. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,314 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $205,056,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $221.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $216.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.40. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.25. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.27 and a one year high of $311.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The firm had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. OSI Systems's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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