Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,353,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,434,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.40% of SentinelOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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SentinelOne Stock Up 3.8%

S stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $131,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 982,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,892.40. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $186,908.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 445,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,681. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,737 shares of company stock worth $8,244,098. 4.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered SentinelOne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.93.

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SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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