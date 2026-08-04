Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Target Corporation $TGT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,958 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $150.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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