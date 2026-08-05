Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 99,017 Unity Software Inc. $U

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 813,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,135.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 206,529 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Unity Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Unity Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,247 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $360,053.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 370,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,074,375.72. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 2,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $57,449.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 727,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,924,538.90. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,783 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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