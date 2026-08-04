Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $380,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58 shares in the company, valued at $12,254.24. This represents a 96.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,635,597,400.42. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 987,150 shares of company stock valued at $202,366,682. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $209.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.40. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.41 and a 1 year high of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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