Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 10,962 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.76% of Enpro worth $40,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,153,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $260,632,000 after buying an additional 87,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 886,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $189,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Enpro by 1,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $78,497,000 after acquiring an additional 386,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Enpro by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,149,000 after acquiring an additional 85,667 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Enpro Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $313.87 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $202.00 and a one year high of $390.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.93 and a 200-day moving average of $290.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is 63.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enpro in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NPO

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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