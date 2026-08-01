Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 110,139 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,769 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 110,139 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.32% of Modine Manufacturing worth $36,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,219,669. This trade represents a 26.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 1,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $300,961.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,369,081.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,302 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,759. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Glj Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $428.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Key Modine Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, broadly near expectations. Modine Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, broadly near expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2027 net-sales outlook to approximately $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion , indicating continued demand and growth potential. The strong results and higher sales outlook support the longer-term investment case. Why Modine Is Down After Raising Outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2027 net-sales outlook to approximately , indicating continued demand and growth potential. The strong results and higher sales outlook support the longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and assigned a $280 price target, while B. Riley reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $305 target. Both targets imply substantial upside from the recent trading level. KeyCorp Gives Modine a New Price Target

KeyCorp reiterated an rating and assigned a $280 price target, while B. Riley reaffirmed its rating with a $305 target. Both targets imply substantial upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary has debated whether MOD is a bargain after the earnings report. The company’s growth profile is attractive, but its valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a high earnings multiple. Is Modine a Bargain After Strong Earnings?

Investor commentary has debated whether MOD is a bargain after the earnings report. The company’s growth profile is attractive, but its valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a high earnings multiple. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s sharp decline following the report indicates that investors were seeking an even stronger outlook or more detail on profitability. Although sales guidance was raised, its wide $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion range brackets the $4.1 billion consensus and may have been viewed as insufficient relative to elevated expectations. Why Modine Is Down After Raising Outlook

The stock’s sharp decline following the report indicates that investors were seeking an even stronger outlook or more detail on profitability. Although sales guidance was raised, its wide $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion range brackets the $4.1 billion consensus and may have been viewed as insufficient relative to elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its target from $370 to $280, and B. Riley lowered its target from $340 to $305. While both firms remain bullish, the cuts reflect lower near-term expectations and add pressure to the stock’s valuation. Analyst Price Target Changes

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of MOD stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $111.18 and a 1 year high of $323.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $257.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $874.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.69 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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