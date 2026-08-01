Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 143,871 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 143,871 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.59% of Enersys worth $38,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enersys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enersys by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Enersys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Enersys Stock Performance

ENS stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $244.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.64.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enersys

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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