Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,515 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $47,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,137,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock worth $727,009,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4,300.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,693 shares of the company's stock worth $185,787,000 after acquiring an additional 209,814 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,390,000 after acquiring an additional 184,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,839,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $945.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $962.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

Key McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Curious about McKesson Q1 Performance?

Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. Negative Sentiment: The latest reported quarter offered a mixed signal: adjusted earnings exceeded expectations, but revenue fell short of consensus despite year-over-year growth. That result, combined with a valuation near 22 times earnings and the absence of a fresh company-specific catalyst, may be encouraging profit-taking after the stock’s strong advance.

McKesson Stock Down 0.9%

MCK opened at $857.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $790.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.22. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.00 and a 12-month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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