Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 186,620 Shares of Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,152 shares of the company's stock after selling 186,620 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Crescent Energy worth $35,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,969,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 1,174,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 244,456 shares of the company's stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 59,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Crescent Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. Crescent Energy Company has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Crescent Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.00%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Co NYSE: CRGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company's core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy's integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy's operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin's stacked pay intervals.

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