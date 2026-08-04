Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 27,443 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 27,443 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of Century Aluminum worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Century Aluminum alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Century Aluminum Company has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on Century Aluminum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Century Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Century Aluminum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here